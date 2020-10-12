B-FXITT Flash Sell Operation Announcement 12 October 2020

B-FXITT Flash Sale Operation Number: BANK OF JAMAICA BOJ/FX-FS/20201012/027 TO: ALL B-FXITT PARTICIPANTS RE: B-FXITT - FLASH INTERVENTION TOOL -SALE OPERATION

The Bank is receiving applications for the sale of US Dollars to ALL B-FXITTPARTICIPANTS as follows:

Operation Date: Monday, 12 October 2020 Settlement Date: Tuesday, 13 October 2020 Offer Amount: USD 20 000 000.00 Pricing Format: Competitive Auction for the full amount

The conditions for participation in the operation are as follows:

1.0 Bids will be accepted up to 9:45am.

2.0 Bank of Jamaica is restricting the price at which B-FXITT Participants resell the intervention funds to a maximum spread of J$0.20 on the buy price. Additionally, re-sale recipients are limited to end-usersas defined by Bank of Jamaica. End-Users are Non-financial commercial client entities that are funding obligations for essential goods and services.

3.0 Bids successfully allocated must be sold and reported in eGATE® Client 1.0 Application with the purpose "Intervention Resale" today, Monday, 12 October 2020.

4.0 Bids will be received by email sent to bojauction@boj.org.jm: An automatic acknowledgement will be sent. If an entity has not received this acknowledgement, please follow-up with a telephone call by 10:15 am to any of the telephone numbers listed: 922-8121, 932-4212, 932-4068, 922-0827 and 967-4941.

5.0 Bids will only be accepted via the BID FORM provided by the Bank. At the close of the auction, each participant will be advised of their successful and unsuccessful bids. The result of the operation will be dispatched by 11:00am.

6.0 The allocation of bidswill start at the highest bid price to the lowest bid price, subject to a calculated Reserve Price,until the operation amount is fully allotted or all bids are fully allocated. Bids at the cut off price that are not fully allocated will be allocated on a pro‐rata basis rounded to the nearest USD25, 000.

7.0 All accepted bids will settle at the price of the lowest accepted bid (cut-off price).

8.0 Bids above the Highest Reserve Price and below the Lowest Reserve Price will not be eligible for allocation.