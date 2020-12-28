Log in
B&H Offers Incredible Savings During Mega Deal Zone Event

12/28/2020 | 01:09am EST
Photography News: Mega Deal Zone offers customers the chance to save with hundreds of amazing deals

B&H Photo is excited to announce the return of its Mega Deal Zone, a three-day special event featuring incredible deals on camera gear, consumer electronics, and so much more. Thousands of amazing deals are available, including big savings on select laptops, routers, photo and video gear, studio lighting, and headphones. The Mega Deal Zone includes exciting products, as well as best-selling merchandise from previous Deal Zone offerings. All deals are exclusive to B&H.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201227005021/en/

Mega Deal Zone includes over 1000 Deals at B&H Photo (Graphic: Business Wire)

Mega Deal Zone includes over 1000 Deals at B&H Photo (Graphic: Business Wire)

Photo and Video Deals

Photographers and videographers of all skill sets can find deals on camera lenses, lighting equipment, camera bags, tripods, gimbals, camera remotes, memory cards, and much more.

Notable deals include:

Computer Deals

Find big savings on computer equipment from big-name brands like MSI, ASUS, and TP-LINK, including exclusive deals on laptops, external hard drives, RAIDs, and wireless routers. Shoppers can also save on laptop cases, UV sterilization equipment, flash drives, and other computer accessories.

Notable deals include:

Audio and Entertainment Deals

Find big deals on speakers, recorders, headphones, and more.

Notable deals include:

These are just a few of the thousands of great deals happening right now at B&H’s Mega Deal Zone. Additional savings are available for gear from every category, including gimbal stabilizers, camera monitors, lens filters, binoculars, and surveillance equipment—just to name a few.

The Mega Deal Zone event runs for a limited time, from December 28 to December 30. Shop for all the incredible deals here.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 45 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.


© Business Wire 2020
