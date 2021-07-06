B. Keast Family Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares from Seller

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2021) - B. Keast Family Holdings Inc. ("BKF") announced today that it has acquired (the "Acquisition") an aggregate of 227,500 common shares in the capital of 1246764 B.C. Ltd. ("764") (the "Purchased Shares") from 1261648 B.C. Ltd. ("648" or the "Seller") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between BKF and the Seller on July 6, 2021. The Purchased Shares were purchased at a price of $0.0001 per Purchased Share for an aggregate price of $22.75.

Prior to the Acquisitions, BKF held 905,000 shares of 764. As a result of the Acquisition, BKF now holds 1,132,500 (11.325%) shares of 764. BKF purchased the Purchased Shares for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership or control in 764 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

The Acquisitions were conducted in reliance on the "private agreement exemption" in section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 62-104") and as a result was exempt from the take-over bid requirements in Part 2 of NI 62-104. The Purchased Shares were purchased from fewer than five sellers and at a price less than 115% of the market price of the Purchased Shares, in each case as calculated in accordance with NI 62-104.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 396's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

B. Keast Family Holdings Inc,

Attention: Branden Keast

(647) 966-8400

