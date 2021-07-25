Log in
B-Roll Available: Inside the Walt Disney Archives Exhibition at Graceland Exhibition Center

07/25/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Following is a link to b-roll of the celebratory opening day of the major six-month exhibition Inside The Walt Disney Archives, making only its second appearance anywhere in the U.S. at the Graceland Exhibition Center. The exhibition showcases a dazzling display of more than 450 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005011/en/

B-roll: https://www.dropbox.com/s/5bjs85blbb6zb3b/DisneyExhibit-B-ROLL.mp4?dl=0

Speakers in the video (in order) are Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden and VP of Archives & Exhibits Angie Marchese; Michael Vargo, VP of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club; Becky Cline, Director of the Walt Disney Archives; Bret Iwan, voice of Mickey Mouse; and Bill Farmer, Disney Legend, voice of Goofy and Pluto, followed by a special ribbon cutting. Other footage showcases many of the treasures on display in the exhibition.

The Inside the Walt Disney Archives exhibition celebrates the legacy of The Walt Disney Company archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public. The 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibit will be at Graceland until January 2, 2022, and a wide array of special events are planned through its run. Examples include classic Disney movie screenings, Tea parties, Disney Trivia Nights, a Haunted Mansion after-hours tours of the exhibit, an evening guided tour of Graceland Mansion, and much more. Visit Graceland.com/Disney for details.

For more than five decades, the Walt Disney Archives has carefully safeguarded the most treasured items from The Walt Disney Company’s history, including original scripts, movie props and costumes, Walt Disney’s correspondence and script notes, theme park artifacts, merchandise, millions of archival photographs, and many of Walt’s personal effects. Founded by Disney Legend Dave Smith in 1970, the Walt Disney Archives is a vital resource for every part of Disney, as well as an important research center for Disney scholars, researchers, and writers. The Archives also shares its countless pieces with Disney fans everywhere through its exhibitions and close association with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS