BAE Systems, Inc. : Appoints Two New Directors to Its Board

BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that retired U.S. Air Force General Stephen W. Wilson and former CIA director Gina Haspel have been appointed to its Board of Directors for terms that will run through April 2024.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Stephen and Gina join our board,” said Michael Chertoff, chairman of the Board of BAE Systems, Inc. “They both bring decades of national security experience to our team, and I know their leadership will ensure we are well prepared to continue supporting our customers.”

Wilson’s nearly 40-year military career culminated in serving as the 39th vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force. Prior to that role, he served as the deputy commander of U.S. Strategic Command, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, and commander of the 8th Air Force. Additionally, General Wilson is a command pilot with over 4,500 flight hours that include nearly 700 combat flight hours.

General Wilson's many awards and decorations include three Defense Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, two Legions of Merit, two Bronze Stars and two Air Medals. He is a graduate of Texas A&M University and the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. He holds two Masters degrees - one in Engineering Management from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, and one in Strategic Studies from the Air War College’s Air University.

Haspel served as the 23rd director of the CIA, and was the first woman to serve in that role. Prior to that, she served as the CIA’s deputy director, and throughout her career served in numerous roles of increasing responsibility since joining that agency in 1985.

Haspel is a recipient of the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal, Distinguished Intelligence Medal, Legion of Honor (France), Intelligence Medal of Merit, Presidential Rank Award, and the Donovan Award. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from the University of Louisville, in Louisville, Kentucky.

