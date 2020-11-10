Log in
BAE Systems : Secures New $94 Million Contract to Deliver Advanced Technology to the U.S. Navy

11/10/2020 | 12:03pm EST

BAE Systems has been awarded a five-year $94 million single-award indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract to deliver advanced technology capability to the U.S. Navy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201110005948/en/

BAE Systems will provide engineering, test, and evaluation support for systems aboard manned and unmanned airborne platforms, similar to the PHASA-35 high altitude High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) vehicle. (Photo: BAE Systems)

Building on 40 years of support to the U.S. Navy, this award from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division’s (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF) enables the company to provide engineering, test, and evaluation support for sensors as well as communication, control, and weapons systems for various manned and unmanned airborne platforms.

“We are bringing new advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and autonomy to the Airborne Systems Integration Division,” said Mark Keeler, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems’ Integrated Defense Solutions business. “Our state-of-the-art digital engineering capabilities, and extensive experience in integrating airborne systems are further strengthening the warfighter’s ability to meet mission requirements and ensuring combat readiness in the field.”

The award recognizes BAE Systems’ investments in the development of model-based systems engineering capabilities. The company’s ADAMS™ architecture provides a digital environment for systems engineering across multidisciplinary, multi-organization teams and stakeholders. On this contract, the company will use its innovative tools and methods such as digital engineering to create the digital thread that provides full design traceability to requirements, improved collaboration, and a digital repository for the Airborne Systems Integration Division.

BAE Systems is a leading systems integrator supporting militaries, governments, and U.S. intelligence community members across the globe. The company’s advanced technologies and services protect people and national security, and keep critical information and infrastructure secure across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.


© Business Wire 2020
