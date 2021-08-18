Log in
BAE Systems : Will Provide Engineering and Integration Services for Navy's Secure Communications

08/18/2021 | 10:02am EDT
BAE Systems will provide effective, reliable, secure, and advanced communications systems to protect and support U.S. national security mission capabilities

The U.S. Navy awarded BAE Systems, Inc. a $140 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for communications engineering support and integration services. From concept through deployment, the company will customize command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence (C4I) systems to ensure America’s warfighters have reliable and secure communications across all domains. The contract – which BAE Systems has won for the past 40 years – includes one base ordering year with four option years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005064/en/

From concept through deployment, BAE Systems, Inc. will customize command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence (C4I) systems to ensure America’s warfighters have reliable and secure communications across all domains. (Photo: BAE Systems)

From concept through deployment, BAE Systems, Inc. will customize command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence (C4I) systems to ensure America's warfighters have reliable and secure communications across all domains. (Photo: BAE Systems)

“We are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with the Navy in supporting secure and robust military operations worldwide,” said Lisa Hand, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Integrated Defense Solutions business. “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, maintaining an information advantage through secure information technology (IT) systems is critical. We deliver advanced C4I systems with surety that information access and data transmission are secure and reliable.”

Through this contract, BAE Systems will support the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Webster Outlying Field Integrated Command and Control (C2) and Intelligence Division’s mission with rapid response solutions to close critical communication capability gaps. In addition to engineering design and integration of legacy, current, and next-generation exterior communications, BAE Systems will also provide technical support for IT infrastructure, electronic security systems, and audio-visual and video-teleconferencing.

Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS