Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BAE Systems to Deliver M-Code Military GPS User Equipment to Germany

06/29/2021 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BAE Systems, Inc. received the first contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military Global Positioning System User Equipment to Germany.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005087/en/

BAE Systems received a contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military GPS user equipment to Germany. Photo credit: BAE Systems

BAE Systems received a contract from the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Space Production Corps to deliver M-Code Military GPS user equipment to Germany. Photo credit: BAE Systems

Under a Foreign Military Sales contract, BAE Systems will deliver advanced M-Code GPS technology to Germany, enabling precise, resilient, and secure geolocation and positioning capabilities that improve the effectiveness of allied operations.

“When your life depends on GPS, you want to make sure you receive the signal and that it’s real,” said Greg Wild, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. “With adversaries trying to jam and spoof signals to disrupt forces and make precision munitions miss their marks, there’s a growing need for trusted GPS, which M-Code delivers.”

The German FMS order focuses on BAE Systems’ Miniature PLGR Engine – M-Code (MPETM-M), the smallest, highest-performance M-Code GPS receiver for ground applications available today. MPE-M delivers precise positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities; anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities; a modern security architecture; and a size suitable for space-constrained applications.

BAE Systems will provide the first MPE-M receivers to Germany for integration, test, and evaluation in 2021. Work on the program will be performed at BAE Systems’ facilities in Cedar Rapids and Coralville, Iowa.

For additional information, visit: https://www.baesystems.com/en-us/product/gps-products.

DISTRIBUTION A: Approved for public release; distribution unlimited


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:09aAMEREN ILLINOIS CO  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aAMEREN CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:09aCIERTO TEQUILA  : Wins Again With All Eight Cierto Expressions Selected as Top Tequilas at the 2021 Ultimate Spirits Challenge
BU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
10:08aENERPAC TOOL  : Presentation Q3 2021
PU
10:08aHAMMOQ  : Raises $3M Seed Financing
PR
10:08aAUTOMATED FINANCIAL SYSTEMS, INC.  : Announces Key Appointments to its Senior Management Team
BU
10:07aESKER  : Recognized in 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Invoice-to-Cash Applications
BU
10:06aCanadian dollar hits 1-week low as virus outbreaks hit sentiment
RE
10:06aDASSAULT AVIATION  : Event. 54th International Paris Air Show in 2023
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : ANALYSIS: When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars?
2COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Cathie Wood's ARK Invest files to offer a bitcoin ETF
3BC TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: TP ICAP to launch crypto trading platform with Fidelity, Standard Cha..
4ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Admiral, Barclays, Burberry, Rio Tinto, Tesla...
5China setting pace in central bank digital currency - Japan ex-regulator Endo

HOT NEWS