BAHAMAS REGISTERED STOCK REOPENING RESULTS - MARCH 2021
Published: Monday March 22nd, 2021
|
Security ID
|
Coupon Rate
|
Initial Distribution
|
Final Distribution
|
BGR142124
|
3.50%
|
$5,000,000
|
$245,800
|
BGR142126
|
4.00%
|
$5,000,000
|
$594,600
|
BGR142128
|
4.65%
|
$500,000
|
$258,700
|
BGR142131
|
5.40%
|
$1,500,000
|
$1,536,600
|
BGR142141
|
5.95%
|
$5,000,000
|
$1,361,400
|
BGR142151
|
6.40%
|
$8,000,000
|
$10,558,500
|
|
|
$25,000,000
|
$14,555,600
Disclaimer
