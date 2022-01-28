Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BAIKOWSKI® Announces Its Financial Calendar For 2022

01/28/2022 | 02:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulatory News:

Baikowski (Paris:ALBKK):

 

 

2021 Revenue

February 10, 2022 – 8:45 AM

2021 Results

April 14, 2022 – 6 PM

Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting

May 20, 2022

2022 Half-Year Revenue

July 28, 2022 – 8:45 AM

2022 Half-Year Results

September 28, 2022 – 8:45 AM

About Baikowski®: Baikowski® has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings. The quality of Baikowski®’s products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com - finance@baikowski.com
Euronext: ALBKK - ISIN: FR0013384369


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:54aBRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
MD
02:52aForm 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Blue Prism Group plc
AQ
02:52aVolvo 4Q Beat Forecasts, but Cautions on Continued Supply Disruptions
DJ
02:50aRegarding the selection of a strategic partner for the gas exchange GET Baltic, a subsidiary of Amber Grid
AQ
02:50aMikael Norin to leave position as CEO of Cavotec in 2022
AQ
02:50aCBO TERRITORIA : CBo TERRITORIA : CHANGE OF CONTROL IN HENDIGO, CBOTERRITORIA’S REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER
AN
02:46aALEN ENER : Alelion develops additional battery system for electrification of Hiab's cranes
PU
02:46aXANTIPPE RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - XTC
PU
02:46aFOCUS MINERALS : Dispatch of Email and Letter Regarding Target's Statement
PU
02:46aAMAZON COM : helps communities emerge stronger from Typhoon Rai/Odette
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fiscal stimulus powers U.S. economy in 2021 to its best performance sin..
2FCC revokes China Unicom's authorization to operate in U.S
3Asian stocks, U.S. futures regain footing after hawkish Fed
4Argentina faces $1.1 billion debt repayment deadline as IMF protests si..
5Toyota remains world's biggest car seller, widens lead on VW

HOT NEWS