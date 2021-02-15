|
BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
(source: Trade statistics released by the Ministry of Finance Japan)
Primary batteries
|
Export
|
Total
|
Alkaline
|
Zinc carbon
|
Silver oxide
|
Lithium
|
Others
|
Southeast Asia
|
1,708
|
141
|
5
|
457
|
1,035
|
70
|
Europe
|
489
|
1
|
1
|
36
|
424
|
27
|
North America
|
590
|
10
|
0
|
214
|
367
|
0
|
Others
|
82
|
0
|
4
|
5
|
73
|
0
|
Total
|
2,869
|
152
|
10
|
711
|
1,899
|
97
|
Import
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southeast Asia
|
1,490
|
1,005
|
114
|
5
|
357
|
9
|
Europe
|
136
|
0
|
0
|
3
|
45
|
88
|
North America
|
98
|
9
|
0
|
0
|
79
|
10
|
Others
|
6
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
6
|
0
|
Total
|
1,731
|
1,014
|
114
|
8
|
487
|
107
Secondary batteries
|
Export
|
Total
|
Lead-acid
|
Nickel cadmium
|
Nickel metal-hydride
|
Lithium ion
|
Others
|
Southeast Asia
|
17,390
|
517
|
27
|
1,806
|
7,971
|
7,068
|
Europe
|
14,254
|
156
|
26
|
2,381
|
10,004
|
1,686
|
North America
|
14,308
|
265
|
11
|
3,822
|
8,843
|
1,367
|
Central America
|
1,095
|
13
|
71
|
0
|
1,003
|
8
|
Others
|
454
|
70
|
2
|
308
|
66
|
7
|
Total
|
47,501
|
1,022
|
137
|
8,317
|
27,888
|
10,137
|
Import
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Southeast Asia
|
18,203
|
3,431
|
7
|
474
|
13,593
|
699
|
Europe
|
926
|
569
|
35
|
10
|
239
|
74
|
North America
|
819
|
134
|
58
|
1
|
421
|
205
|
Central America
|
53
|
23
|
0
|
0
|
23
|
6
|
Others
|
4
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
1
|
1
|
Total
|
20,005
|
4,159
|
100
|
485
|
14,277
|
985
|
'Others' of the imports are divided into Nickel metal-hydride, Lithium ion and Others.
Disclaimer
BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 06:54:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|