Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BAJ Battery Association of Japan : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region

02/15/2021 | 01:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
(source: Trade statistics released by the Ministry of Finance Japan)

Primary batteries

Export Total Alkaline Zinc carbon Silver oxide Lithium Others
Southeast Asia 1,708 141 5 457 1,035 70
Europe 489 1 1 36 424 27
North America 590 10 0 214 367 0
Others 82 0 4 5 73 0
Total 2,869 152 10 711 1,899 97
Import
Southeast Asia 1,490 1,005 114 5 357 9
Europe 136 0 0 3 45 88
North America 98 9 0 0 79 10
Others 6 0 0 0 6 0
Total 1,731 1,014 114 8 487 107

Secondary batteries

Export Total Lead-acid Nickel cadmium Nickel metal-hydride Lithium ion Others
Southeast Asia 17,390 517 27 1,806 7,971 7,068
Europe 14,254 156 26 2,381 10,004 1,686
North America 14,308 265 11 3,822 8,843 1,367
Central America 1,095 13 71 0 1,003 8
Others 454 70 2 308 66 7
Total 47,501 1,022 137 8,317 27,888 10,137
Import
Southeast Asia 18,203 3,431 7 474 13,593 699
Europe 926 569 35 10 239 74
North America 819 134 58 1 421 205
Central America 53 23 0 0 23 6
Others 4 1 0 0 1 1
Total 20,005 4,159 100 485 14,277 985

'Others' of the imports are divided into Nickel metal-hydride, Lithium ion and Others.

Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 06:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/14Over half of Japan firms want Olympics cancelled or postponed -survey
RE
02/14BANK OF BOTSWANA : DCI lost 0.39 percent year to date
PU
02/14Dubai airport boss warns tough year ahead after 2020 passenger numbers slide 70%
RE
02/14Stock market operator Euronext hires UBS' Novelli as new chairman
RE
02/14BAJ monthly sales value
PU
02/14BAJ BATTERY ASSOCIATION OF JAPAN : Monthly battery export and import statistics by region
PU
02/14Asian shares hit new peaks, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/14Philippine c.bank says december remittances down 0.4% y/y
RE
02/14Philippine c.bank says december remittances at $2.89 bln
RE
02/14RESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on February 14, 2021
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Uber defends contractors ahead of EU law on gig workers' rights
2NIKKEI : Japan's Nikkei closes above 30,000 on earnings rebound, economy growth hopes
3EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT N : statement on governance evolution
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
5GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS S.A. : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Announces Publication of Results from LUMEVOQ® Phase I/IIa Clin..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ