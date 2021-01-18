Log in
BAJ monthly sales value

01/18/2021 | 02:50am EST
BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 38,884 95% 287,184 95%
Total of primary batteries 9,034 92% 65,745 92%
Zinc carbon batteries 170 86% 1,310 88%
Alkaline batteries 5,326 92% 39,408 99%
Silver oxide batteries 653 65% 4,901 63%
Zinc air batteries 91 94% 1,026 99%
Lithium batteries 2,793 103% 19,101 89%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 322 102% 2,468 104%
Total of secondary batteries 29,529 96% 218,970 97%
Total of lead-acid batteries 16,363 100% 106,822 93%
For vehicles 11,140 97% 69,721 93%
Four-wheel vehicles 10,793 97% 67,368 93%
Original equipment 3,307 91% 21,958 73%
Replacement 7,486 100% 45,410 107%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 347 88% 2,352 89%
Industrial batteries 4,598 106% 32,228 94%
Small valve-regulated batteries 625 107% 4,873 96%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 13,166 92% 112,149 100%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,935 107% 14,356 98%
Lithium-ion batteries 10,624 91% 93,251 102%
Other alkaline batteries 607 78% 4,542 76%

Portable flashlights 124 51% 1,770 97%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:49:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
