BAJ monthly sales value

02/15/2021 | 01:55am EST
BAJ monthly sales value

(Data from BAJ members)


Monthly Cumulative
Current y-o-y change Dec. - Dec. -0001 y-o-y change
Total of all batteries 42,644 99% 329,935 96%
Total of primary batteries 9,306 91% 75,159 92%
Zinc carbon batteries 220 93% 1,542 89%
Alkaline batteries 5,159 86% 44,624 97%
Silver oxide batteries 828 93% 5,730 66%
Zinc air batteries 108 92% 1,135 99%
Lithium batteries 2,991 102% 22,128 91%
Coin type secondary lithium batteries 398 122% 2,865 106%
Total of secondary batteries 32,940 101% 251,911 97%
Total of lead-acid batteries 17,969 105% 124,790 95%
For vehicles 12,798 105% 82,518 94%
Four-wheel vehicles 12,406 105% 79,774 94%
Original equipment 3,171 96% 25,129 75%
Replacement 9,235 108% 54,645 107%
Export - - - -
Two-wheel vehicles 392 117% 2,744 92%
Industrial batteries 4,571 105% 36,800 95%
Small valve-regulated batteries 600 98% 5,473 96%
Total of small sealed-type batteries and others 14,971 97% 127,120 100%
Nickel metal-hydride batteries 1,807 92% 16,163 98%
Lithium-ion batteries 12,722 99% 105,972 101%
Other alkaline batteries 443 59% 4,985 74%

Portable flashlights 125 50% 1,895 91%

Note) When the past monthly figures is found wrong, correction is made only in the cumulative figures.


Disclaimer

BAJ - Battery Association of Japan published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 06:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
