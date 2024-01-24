BAKER HUGHES SHARES DOWN 1.8% ON Q1 REVENUE OUTLOOK
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|29.72 USD
|-5.76%
|-1.82%
|31 467 M $
