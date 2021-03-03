BALPA British Airline Pilots Association : Fury at aviation being ignored in Budget

Release date: 03/03/2021

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has said it is 'absolutely dismayed' that aviation was ignored in the Budget announcement today. BALPA says the Government has failed to recognise the dire situation the travel industry is facing and invest in the industry that will be vital to the economic recovery post Covid.

BALPA General Secretary Brian Strutton said:

'The Chancellor said not one single word about aviation in his budget. I am utterly dismayed that he can ignore this industry which is clearly going to be the last to recover from Covid.

'While there was sector-specific money for non-essential retail, hospitality, leisure, gyms, personal care, arts, culture and the housing sector, there was not one word of backing for our vital sector.

'This is a massive slap in the face for the industry that has supported repatriations, brought in vital supplies and faced never ending changes to restrictions and rules and a total shutdown as a result of Government policy.

'Mr Sunak has totally abandoned aviation and failed to acknowledge just how difficult times are for the sector right now. This budget could push many airlines further in to a death spiral and cost even more jobs.

'We must now look to the vital Global Taskforce report on April the 12th to give our aviation industry certainty and security and help us to plan a way though this crisis.'

