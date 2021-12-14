Log in
BALPA welcomes the reduction in restrictions on arrivals from red list countries, but urges further Government action

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
Release date: 14/12/2021

BALPA has welcomed the reduction in restrictions on arrivals from red list countries, but says this is just one small step and further steps are still needed to ensure the right measures are in place to protect public health and prevent further damage to UK aviation.
BALPA urges the Government to fully adopt the WHO/ ICAO framework - or explain to the industry exactly why the extra barriers to international travel are necessary, with data to support the explanation.
BALPA General Secretary, Martin Chalk said:
"Every step forward seems to be accompanied by further 'in out in out hokey kokey' with our members' jobs, our industry's future and the county's prosperity.
"The Government should be using the data to make consistent, evidenced based decisions - anything else risks people's lives, livelihoods and health."

Disclaimer

BALPA - British Airline Pilots Association published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
