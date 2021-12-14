BALPA welcomes the reduction in restrictions on arrivals from red list countries, but urges further Government action

Release date: 14/12/2021

BALPA has welcomed the reduction in restrictions on arrivals from red list countries, but says this is just one small step and further steps are still needed to ensure the right measures are in place to protect public health and prevent further damage to UK aviation.

BALPA urges the Government to fully adopt the WHO/ ICAO framework - or explain to the industry exactly why the extra barriers to international travel are necessary, with data to support the explanation.

BALPA General Secretary, Martin Chalk said:

"Every step forward seems to be accompanied by further 'in out in out hokey kokey' with our members' jobs, our industry's future and the county's prosperity.

"The Government should be using the data to make consistent, evidenced based decisions - anything else risks people's lives, livelihoods and health."

