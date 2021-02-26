BANDIER : Now Available on Amazon

BANDIER, the leading multi-brand activewear destination for women, announced today its bestselling private label brands, All Access and WSLY are now available on Amazon.com/bandier. As a pioneer of the active fashion movement, BANDIER emerged at the peak of digital-first brands, carrying powerhouse brands alongside niche, startup labels to be at the forefront of the now-and-next in fitness-meets-fashion. In this new relationship with Amazon, BANDIER will fuel the active lifestyle brand to meet the demands of the active and leisurewear rise, continuing to provide best-in-class styles for modern women everywhere.

BANDIER’s private collection, All Access, is full of activewear essentials designed to give fitness fans the ultimate workout experience, including bestselling Center Stage Leggings, Front Row Bra, and Chorus Bra. With a focus on timeless design, the WSLY label features transitional pieces like the repeat-sellout Rivington Tank along with cult-favorite Ecosoft Classic Hoodie + Jogger.

“As part of our ongoing commitment to provide the best curation of fashion-meets-fitness, our private labels All Access and WSLY are no exception. This new relationship with Amazon is an important milestone for BANDIER and we continue to meet our consumers wherever they currently shop. We’re thrilled to have both brands available on Amazon.com/bandier, allowing us to meet the demands of the activewear boom while continuing to support our BANDIER community.” –Jennifer Bandier, Founder of BANDIER

Based in New York, the luxury, multi-brand retailer and community for women was founded by Jennifer Bandier as a destination for all the best in active and after-wear, featuring a curated selection of performance apparel, loungewear, and accessories, combined with an incomparable shopping experience that continues to innovate with fashionable yet functional styles. What began as a single store in Southampton, NY soon became a powerful point of connection, and Jennifer began building a community of women that is at the heart and core of the brand. BANDIER stands as an example of an emerging sub-category in fashion that addresses the intersection of fashion, fitness, and wellbeing while reinventing the way women shop activewear.

About BANDIER:

BANDIER is a luxury, multi-brand, activewear retailer, offering the latest trends in fashion and fitness. Known for identifying emerging brands and for its meticulous industry edit, the company provides an incomparable shopping experience. BANDIER is headquartered in New York, NY with store locations in New York and Texas, and Melrose in Los Angeles, as well as an e-commerce shop with global distribution.

