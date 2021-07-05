Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BASF launches Safety Scouts program to help keep children safe on the farm

07/05/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions has launched its BASF Safety Scouts program as a fun and interactive way to support family farm safety. Through the new program, participants will receive a free safety vest and toolkit, as they prepare to take on the important role of an official Safety Scout. The program is part of BASF’s long-standing partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and builds on the online Kids’ Safety Hub, an online resource to help farm families stay safe.

The BASF Safety Scouts kit has been designed to help engage little ones in learning about farm safety and includes:

  • An adjustable child-sized safety vest, CSA Z96-15 compliant
  • A customizable name badge
  • Safety-themed activity and colouring sheets
  • A BASF Safety Scouts reward badge
  • An official BASF Safety Scouts membership certificate

“At BASF, we value the health and safety of people above all else, which is why we’re focused on raising awareness about farm safety in a fun, educational way by bringing this program to farming families across Canada,” said Nicole McAuley, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “The BASF Safety Scouts program aims to engage the next generation and ensure a safe, bright future for Canadian agriculture.”

According to Canadian Agricultural Injury Reporting, 84 Canadian children and youth lost their lives due to agriculture-related injuries between 2006 and 2015. To help bring the BASF Safety Scouts program to as many Canadian farming families as possible, registration is available through the Kid’s Safety Hub on CASA’s website. CASA shares BASF’s commitment to advocating for farm safety and provides Canada’s agriculture industry with the information and tools stakeholders need to make farms a safe place to live, work and play.  

“One child death is simply one too many,” said Andrea Lear, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA). “BASF is recognized as a CASA Safety Champion, and we’re excited to continue our partnership. The launch of the BASF Safety Scouts program is a great added educational resource to support kids’ learning about farm safety in a fun, hands-on manner.”

To learn more and register, please visit www.casa-acsa.ca/en/resources/for-kids/

Additional images and broll are available. Please contact Tabetha Boot for supporting resources or to coordinate an interview. 

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/BASFAgSolutions.

With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2020, our division generated sales of €7.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

 

About BASF

BASF Canada Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF’s activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

 

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

 

About CASA

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative and receives additional support from the agricultural and corporate sectors. For more information, visit www.casa-acsa.ca, find us on Facebook or LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @planfarmsafety.

Attachments 


Tabetha Boot
BASF
403-461-1253
tabetha.boot@basf.com

Robin Anderson
CASA | ACSA
877-452-2272
randerson@casa-acsa.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:08pLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON  : Perfumes & Cosmetics · July 5, 2021 DIOR PHOTOGRAPHY AND VISUAL ARTS AWARD FOR YOUNG TALENTS PRESENTS ITS 4th EDITION 2021
PU
06:08pMAÎTRISE D'USAGE  : REALITES entre en négociations exclusives avec le groupe de restauration collective VINDEMIA
DJ
06:07pNigerian state oil company seeks lower payouts for communities
RE
06:04pIMMEDIA  : Humanity – A Core Value at AVC Immedia
PU
06:03pPATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE  : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
DJ
06:02pAFRICA ENERGY  : U.S-Africa Energy Forum Confirms Seven African Ministers; Kicks off with Networking Event and Online Seminar Next Week The USAEF will hold an online seminar free to watch and including U.S. and African policymakers and finance leaders
AQ
06:01pNTHU  : Team Steals the Show at the ASC Student Supercomputer Challenge
BU
06:01pAAREAL BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:00pBASF launches Safety Scouts program to help keep children safe on the farm
GL
06:00pLTFN Chief Demands Pope Visit Canada Soon and Accept Responsibility for Attempted Annihilation of Kids at Residential Schools
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Battle for Britain's Morrisons hots up as Apollo enters fray
2Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anthem, GlaxoSmithKline, Flutter, IMI, Workspace...

HOT NEWS