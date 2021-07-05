BASF launches Safety Scouts program to help keep children safe on the farm

CALGARY, July 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions has launched its BASF Safety Scouts program as a fun and interactive way to support family farm safety. Through the new program, participants will receive a free safety vest and toolkit, as they prepare to take on the important role of an official Safety Scout. The program is part of BASF’s long-standing partnership with the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) and builds on the online Kids’ Safety Hub, an online resource to help farm families stay safe.

The BASF Safety Scouts kit has been designed to help engage little ones in learning about farm safety and includes:

An adjustable child-sized safety vest, CSA Z96-15 compliant

A customizable name badge

Safety-themed activity and colouring sheets

A BASF Safety Scouts reward badge

An official BASF Safety Scouts membership certificate

“At BASF, we value the health and safety of people above all else, which is why we’re focused on raising awareness about farm safety in a fun, educational way by bringing this program to farming families across Canada,” said Nicole McAuley, Head of Communications and Public Affairs at BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions. “The BASF Safety Scouts program aims to engage the next generation and ensure a safe, bright future for Canadian agriculture.”

According to Canadian Agricultural Injury Reporting, 84 Canadian children and youth lost their lives due to agriculture-related injuries between 2006 and 2015. To help bring the BASF Safety Scouts program to as many Canadian farming families as possible, registration is available through the Kid’s Safety Hub on CASA’s website. CASA shares BASF’s commitment to advocating for farm safety and provides Canada’s agriculture industry with the information and tools stakeholders need to make farms a safe place to live, work and play.

“One child death is simply one too many,” said Andrea Lear, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA). “BASF is recognized as a CASA Safety Champion, and we’re excited to continue our partnership. The launch of the BASF Safety Scouts program is a great added educational resource to support kids’ learning about farm safety in a fun, hands-on manner.”

To learn more and register, please visit www.casa-acsa.ca/en/resources/for-kids/

Additional images and broll are available. Please contact Tabetha Boot for supporting resources or to coordinate an interview.

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out more about BASF Canada Agricultural Solutions, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/BASFAgSolutions.



With a rapidly growing population, the world is increasingly dependent on our ability to develop and maintain sustainable agriculture and healthy environments. Working with farmers, agricultural professionals, pest management experts and others, it is our role to help make this possible. That’s why we invest in a strong R&D pipeline and broad portfolio, including seeds and traits, chemical and biological crop protection, soil management, plant health, pest control and digital farming. With expert teams in the lab, field, office and in production, we connect innovative thinking and down-to-earth action to create real world ideas that work – for farmers, society and the planet. In 2020, our division generated sales of €7.7 billion. For more information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or any of our social media channels.

About BASF

BASF Canada Inc., headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, has over 1,200 employees at production facilities and offices located across Canada. BASF Canada is a subsidiary of BASF SE, and an affiliate of BASF Corporation. To find out more about BASF’s activities in Canada, visit www.basf.com/ca or follow us on Twitter www.twitter.com/basfcanada.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com.

About CASA

The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association is a national, non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health and safety of farmers, their families and agricultural workers. CASA is funded in part through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal, provincial and territorial initiative and receives additional support from the agricultural and corporate sectors. For more information, visit www.casa-acsa.ca, find us on Facebook or LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter @planfarmsafety.

