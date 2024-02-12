BATTERY MAKER ACC ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BANK FINANCING OF 4.4 BLN EUROS TO FUND BUILDING OF FACTORIES IN FRANCE, GERMANY, ITALY
Stock market news
China, Indonesia face deeper output cuts to tackle nickel price slide
Australia's top bank CBA lures funds exiting China despite profit outlook
Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome
INDIA RUPEE-Rupee inches up in muted early trade; awaits inflation data, Fedspeak
Stellantis uses surplus plants in Europe as leverage in a fight with Rome
Novo Nordisk's controlling shareholder plans to invest up to $7 billion a year by 2030 - FT
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Sunday at 11 PM ET