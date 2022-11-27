Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

BBC says Chinese police assaulted journalist covering protest

11/27/2022 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Police officers stand behind barricades and cordon in Shanghai

LONDON (Reuters) - The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, before later releasing him after several hours.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement.

"He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the spokesperson added.

The BBC said it had not been given a credible official explanation for its journalist's detention.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:33pUK Prime Minister Sunak vows to maintain military aid to Ukraine
RE
05:19pUkraine sees less than 3 million tonnes of grain leaving in November - minister
RE
05:13pBBC says Chinese police assaulted journalist covering protest
RE
04:56pMarketmind: China crisis brewing
RE
04:48pMexican president says economy should grow at least 3.5% through 2024
RE
04:36pRussia planning new strikes, says Ukraine's Zelenskiy
RE
04:11pKyiv mayor trades verbal jabs with Ukraine president and allies
RE
03:32p25 Ukrainian soldiers hospitalised after bus crash in Latvia
RE
02:59pClashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare
RE
02:43pCiti Mexico suitor Mifel enlists Apollo, ADIA to fund bid -sources
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cuba wins China debt relief, new funds
2Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
3France's Le Maire: We went too far in use of consulting firms
4France's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U...
5Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..

HOT NEWS