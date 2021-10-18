Log in
BBPA meets with HM Treasury ahead of Budget

10/18/2021 | 10:12am EDT
Trade association makes case for cutting Beer Duty, Business Rates and VAT so sector can lead levelling up agenda

The British Beer & Pub Association (BBPA) has today met with HM Treasury officials to make representations for the brewing and pub sector ahead of the Budget on October 27th.

In its meeting with HM Treasury, the BBPA highlighted the vital role pubs and brewing play in supporting over 900,000 jobs in communities across the UK and contributing £26 billion to the UK economy across towns, villages and cities.

It made the case that if the Government is serious about Building Back Better and Levelling up, it must invest in pubs and brewers who have a leading role to play in the recovery as they come through the pandemic and continue their world-leading status.

To achieve this, the BBPA underlined in the meeting the importance of co-investment from Government in the sector in the form of a fairer tax burden and more level playing field with other European nations post-Brexit.

It made the case for its three key Budget asks: cutting beer duty overall, extending business rates relief and permanently lowering VAT for all food and drink sold in pubs.

In concluding the meeting, it emphasised with HM Treasury officials that investment from the Government will enable the beer and pub sector to drive a jobs-rich recovery, whilst ensuring a pint in a pub remains an affordable pleasure.

Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer & Pub Association, said:

"As we count down the days to the Budget, it was very productive holding a meeting with HM Treasury to further make the case for investment in our sector in the form of fairer taxation.

"Investing in our brewers and pubs is investing in our communities and society to build back better. In return we will create jobs, boost the local economy and help our communities reconnect and unite again.

"If the Government is serious about levelling up, it must get serious about reducing the tax burdens on our sector."

BB&PA - British Beer & Pub Association published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 14:11:04 UTC.


