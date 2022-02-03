BBPA response to Levelling Up White Paper

Responding to the Government's Levelling Up White Paper, Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

"If the Government is serious about levelling up the United Kingdom there needs to be a commitment to back those sectors - like our pubs and brewers - that are present in every corner of the country, every parliamentary constituency and at the heart of every community.

"The potential in our sector to act as an engine for growth and reignite local economies across the country is enormous. The scale of investment that can be unlocked if the Government acts to ease the burden of taxation - making permanent the reduced rate of VAT, creating a fairer system for business rates and reducing the rate of tax on beer - is huge. With the right backing, and our involvement in the next phase of this policy, we can help the Government drive their levelling up agenda boosting local economies and deepening critical social value to our communities."