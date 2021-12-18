BCIE Banco Centroamericano de Integración : CABEI supports specialized medical care for Nicaraguan children

Managua, December 17, 2021.- In solidarity and continued support for vulnerable populations in Nicaragua, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) donated US$5,000.00 to the Association of Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN), to benefit a total of 120 Nicaraguan children with various disabilities.

CABEI's social and humanitarian work will strengthen specialized care for burn patients with periodic replacement material and the necessary medical supplies. It will also indirectly benefit more than 1,250 family members who are supported free of charge by APROQUEN with psychological care, transportation, food, personal hygiene kits, among others.

"As part of our social responsibility, we are pleased to contribute our grain of sand to continue helping children improve their care and therefore their quality of life," said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

For the past 10 years, CABEI, by uniting efforts and bringing hope, has supported this noble cause with donations totaling US$48,250.00. Additionally, since 2006, this association has a trust fund with CABEI to support counterpart organizations in the Central American region in the care of burn patients.

This support is part of the actions implemented by the Bank to strengthen its commitment and that of its employees through its Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility System (SASC).