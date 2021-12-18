Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BCIE Banco Centroamericano de Integración : CABEI supports specialized medical care for Nicaraguan children

12/18/2021 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Managua, December 17, 2021.- In solidarity and continued support for vulnerable populations in Nicaragua, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) donated US$5,000.00 to the Association of Burned Children of Nicaragua (APROQUEN), to benefit a total of 120 Nicaraguan children with various disabilities.

CABEI's social and humanitarian work will strengthen specialized care for burn patients with periodic replacement material and the necessary medical supplies. It will also indirectly benefit more than 1,250 family members who are supported free of charge by APROQUEN with psychological care, transportation, food, personal hygiene kits, among others.

"As part of our social responsibility, we are pleased to contribute our grain of sand to continue helping children improve their care and therefore their quality of life," said CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi.

For the past 10 years, CABEI, by uniting efforts and bringing hope, has supported this noble cause with donations totaling US$48,250.00. Additionally, since 2006, this association has a trust fund with CABEI to support counterpart organizations in the Central American region in the care of burn patients.

This support is part of the actions implemented by the Bank to strengthen its commitment and that of its employees through its Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility System (SASC).

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2021 18:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:54pFrance to support ski resorts hit by British tourists ban
RE
02:46pHong Kong candidates run in "patriots"-only legislative election
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver Tuesday speech on Omicron variant amid COVID rise -NBC News
RE
02:25pBiden to deliver tuesday speech on omicron variant as covid cases rise - nbc news
RE
02:10pOmicron coronavirus cases surge in UK, scientists see bigger wave
RE
02:08pNetherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown
RE
01:54pUK scientists suggest many more have Omicron coronavirus variant than reported
RE
01:54pTurkish finance minister briefs banking sector on new economic model
RE
01:50pCABEI supports event for young entrepreneurs in Argentina
PU
01:50pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN : CABEI supports specialized medical care for Nicaraguan children
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NIO : Day 2021 Held in Suzhou, Smart Electric Sedan ET5 Unveiled
2Turkish business group calls for an end to Erdogan's low-rates policy
3Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply on Saturd..
4China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
5Explosion at Pakistan bank branch kills at least 15

HOT NEWS