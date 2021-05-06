Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BCIE Banco Centroamericano de Integración : CABEI Executive President highlights promotion of environmental conservation initiatives in the region

05/06/2021 | 05:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tegucigalpa, May 05, 2021.- The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), through its strategic axis of 'Environmental and Social Sustainability,' included in its Institutional Strategy 2020-2024, ensures the approval of programs and projects that favor social ownership and address the need to preserve the environment.

This was emphasized by CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, during the opening of the 'Webinar: Investments and Incentives to Promote Biodiversity' of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Mesoamerican Biodiversity Partnership (BPM), a space that seeks to create a public-private dialogue to promote the incorporation of biodiversity conservation and its use in public policies and business strategies of the private sector in the region.

'Biodiversity is under threat from overexploitation, climate change and bad public policies, but CABEI is here to collaborate with governments, the private sector, the population and other agencies to preserve sustainability and ensure the correct use of our resources,' said Dr. Mossi.

He also emphasized that CABEI has contemplated investments of US$15 billion in projects and research that promote the conservation of the environment and its biodiversity.

As an example of this, he mentioned the program that supports the most vulnerable communities in the Central American Dry Corridor and the arid zones of the Dominican Republic to face the effects of climate change and increase their resilience through knowledge-based sustainable agrifood systems and capacity building.

Also, financing for the construction of the Montegrande Phase III Multipurpose Dam in the Dominican Republic, which will allow flood control, provide water for drinking water purification, as well as water for agricultural irrigation and the development of aquaculture and tourism activities.

Regarding the CAMBio Project, he pointed out that since 2008, efforts have been made to prioritize the conservation of Central American biodiversity through micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MIPYMEs) and to remove barriers in financial institutions in order to promote a catalytic environment for biodiversity-friendly investments.

He also mentioned CABEI's participation as a strategic investor in the 'Trust Fund for the Regional Coffee Transformation Initiative (ITRECAFE)', whose objective is to transform coffee growing in the SICA region into a profitable, sustainable and impactful activity.

He explained that one of the most recent approvals, following the natural emergencies caused by storms Eta and Iota, is the Central American Resilient Reconstruction Program, which aims to increase the resilience and adaptation of the countries of the SICA region to climate change.

Dr. Mossi concluded that it is of utmost importance to continue making joint efforts between CABEI and the different international organizations for the benefit of the general population and, above all, future generations and the planet's biodiversity.

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 21:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pWells Fargo says U.S. consumer watchdog has opened new probe on mishandling of accounts
RE
05:53pCWA District 4 Endorses Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate
PU
05:51pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : CABEI Executive President highlights promotion of environmental conservation initiatives in the region
PU
05:49pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $525,000 in CARES Act Recovery Assistance to Support Business Expansion and Growth Efforts in Hampton, South Carolina
PU
05:49pIDB INTER AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK  : and French Development Agency Highlight $4 Billion in Joint Projects Since 2018
PU
05:47pTop U.S. oil lobby slams Mexico energy policies as undermining USMCA, discriminatory
RE
05:47pBiden willing to accept 25% corporate tax rate to fund spending programs
RE
05:40pUtilities Up On Defensive Demand Ahead Of Jobs Report -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up On Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:36pTech Up As Rotation Out Of Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Strong Start into 2021 with 22.4% Sales Growth and 2.0% adj...
2Cryptocurrency ether rises to new record high over $3,600
3TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Lowe, National Grid, Pearson, Thomson Reuters, CVS...
4EVOTEC SE : PRESS RELEASE : Evotec launches 'beLAB1407' to accelerate translational research from the UK's aca..
5How will inflation impact recovery?

HOT NEWS