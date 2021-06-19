Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BCIE Banco Centroamericano de Integración : More than 327,000 Salvadorans will benefit from new road investment approved by CABEI

06/19/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

San Salvador, June 18, 2021. - With the purpose of solving the traffic congestion problem caused during rush hour on the Los Chorros section of the Pan-American Highway, this Friday the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) signed a US$245.8 million financing contract with the Republic of El Salvador for the execution of the 'CA01W Viaduct Construction and Highway Expansion Project.'

This operation will directly benefit more than 58,000 drivers who travel this road daily, which translates into more than 327,000 users who will improve their quality of life and safety, as well as strengthen connectivity in the region and contribute to the increase of competitiveness and the dynamization of the national economy.

CABEI Executive President, Dr. Dante Mossi, explained, 'This project will not only have a positive impact on the well-being of Salvadorans, but will also enhance development opportunities for the agricultural, poultry, livestock and textile industries located in the direct area of influence of the Los Chorros section, and will serve as an international corridor with other Central American countries.' He also added that this project serves as a catalyst for highly concessional resources, such as those coming from the Republic of Korea, as the Bank's extra-regional partner.

The total investment for the project is US$268.7 million, of which US$165.3 million will be provided by CABEI and US$80.5 million by the Republic of Korea, which will be channeled through CABEI. In addition, the Salvadoran government will provide $22.9 million in counterpart funds to carry out the resettlement plan and obtain the project's road rights.

This initiative is framed within CABEI's 2020-2024 Institutional Strategy, in its Sustainable Competitiveness Axis, which generates economic and social capacities by developing regional capabilities that provide better opportunities to compete in world markets. It also contributes to the provisions of the Cuscatlán Plan, which establishes that 'Connectivity with the rest of the world is a priority to guarantee competitiveness.'

Disclaimer

BCIE - Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica published this content on 18 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 17:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:12pU.s. cdc says delivered 379,003,410 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of june 19 vs 377,935,390 doses delivered as of june 18
RE
01:53pBritain's Morrisons says rejected CD&R takeover proposal
RE
01:43pBCIE BANCO CENTROAMERICANO DE INTEGRACIÓN  : More than 327,000 Salvadorans will benefit from new road investment approved by CABEI
PU
01:33pWest African regional bloc adopts new plan to launch single currency in 2027
RE
01:31pNEWSMAKER-Winner of Iran presidency is hardline judge who is under U.S. sanctions
RE
12:36pPrivate equity firm CD&R weighs offer for UK supermarket Morrisons
RE
11:57aPRIME MINISTER OF HUNGARY  : After thirty-two years, there is a freedom fight under way in Europe again
PU
11:46aMexico accepts U.S. request to probe Tridonex autoparts plant for labor abuses
RE
11:15aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : “Turkey continues its uninterrupted support for tourism”
PU
10:15aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES  : Fifty-Ninth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government holds in Accra
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Ex-Tesla president sold stock worth $274 million since June 10 -SEC filing
2China's cryptocurrency-mining crackdown spreads to Sichuan
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Private equity firm CD&R weighs offer for UK supermarket Morrisons
4Largest Boeing 737 MAX model takes off on maiden flight
5ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Google's adtech business set to face formal EU probe by year-end - sources

HOT NEWS