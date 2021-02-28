BD Private Sector Development - P120843

The objective of the Private Sector Development Support Project for Bangladesh is to facilitate investment in growth centers in the emerging manufacturing and services sectors of the economy with the aim of generating employment. The Restructuring Paper (RP) seeks the Country Director's (CD) approval for the following: i) revision of project scope to align it with implementation realities and the reduced financing envelope; ii) rationalization of...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

