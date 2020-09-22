Log in
BD Strategy Partners Opens International Recruiting Office in Israel

09/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BD Strategy Partners, a U.S. based boutique recruiting and consulting firm, today announced the opening of an Israel office, building on the firm’s seven year history of success in helping Israel-based companies recruit and hire top talent in the United States.

Omer Hevlin will serve as Managing Director and Israel Country Head. A tech-entrepreneur and multinational executive, Omer has over 25 years of experience building and growing divisions at leading technology companies in Europe, LatAm, APAC, and the U.S.

“Israel has emerged as a global technology hub, with some of the most innovative and fast-growing companies,” said Joel Petino, Co-Founder and CEO of BD Strategy Partners. “One of our early clients was a start-up based in Israel that was hiring their first employees in the U.S., and since then we have continued to help Israel-based companies grow their U.S. footprint.

“Establishing a base office in Israel gives our clients a local, trusted advisor and facilitates the recruitment process. Omer has decades of experience helping companies expand overseas, and as a former client, he knows firsthand our process and the value we bring to the table.”

“I am excited to join the BD Strategy Partners team and work with founders and executives in Israel to help them expand their U.S. presence,” said Omer Hevlin. “I have worked with many recruiting firms during my career, and BD Strategy Partners delivered when I was recruiting for our first sales and operations executives in the U.S. The most critical guidance that overseas companies need from a U.S. recruiting firm is expert advice on hiring trends and familiarity with each geographic region. BD Strategy Partners has this expertise, and their level of service is excellent.”

BD Strategy Partners Information

BD Strategy Partners is a boutique recruiting firm headquartered in Hoboken, N.J. Founded in 2014, BD Strategy Partners specializes in recruiting for B2B sales roles of all levels as well as executive level placements. The Founders of BD Strategy Partners have over 25 years of sales leadership and executive recruiting experience working with high growth small to midsize organizations as well as world-class global companies. They bring deep domain experience along with a proven, data-driven approach to recruiting salespeople and strong executive leaders who will drive growth. For more information: https://bdstratpartners.com/

Contacts

United States

Joel Petino

Co-Founder, CEO

joel@bdstratpartners.com

1-201-965-9223

https://bdstratpartners.com/about-us/

Israel

Omer Hevlin

Managing Director

omer@bdstratpartners.com

972-54-2688577

https://bdstratpartners.com/about-us/


© GlobeNewswire 2020
