BDA Elects New Deputy Chair and Treasurer

The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) has elected a new Deputy Chair, Susan Pateras, effective immediately, and reappointed Fiona Beck as Treasurer. Board members have also been assigned to the BDA’s standing committees focused on audit, compensation, and governance and nominations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210204006139/en/

Susan Pateras, Deputy Chair, Bermuda Business Development Agency (Photo: Business Wire)

Susan Pateras, Deputy Chair, Bermuda Business Development Agency (Photo: Business Wire)

Stephen Weinstein, Chair of the BDA, said: “I congratulate Susan and Fiona on their election to these important roles and have every confidence they will provide rigorous oversight to advance the BDA’s mission. At a time like no other, the BDA board remains focused on delivering long-term, sustainable value to all stakeholders. Our strategy, and key priorities, continue to be informed by the risks and opportunities presented to Bermuda’s international business sector - particularly in light of COVID-19 and other external factors, including international trade discussions, evolving regulatory requirements and the pressing need for climate action. The entire BDA board is excited for Bermuda’s future and the central role the BDA can play in enhancing and championing our world-class jurisdiction.”

Susan Pateras joined the BDA board in 2020 bringing more than two decades of insurance industry experience across London, New York, and the Bermuda marketplace. Previously, Susan was COO of Liberty Specialty Markets (Bermuda) and has worked as a Senior Vice President at Integro Bermuda Ltd. and Willis Bermuda Ltd., and was Vice President for Marsh New York’s Global Broking Healthcare Unit. She holds a BBA from Temple University, with a dual major in Risk Management Insurance and Business Law, and serves on the board of The Association of Bermuda International Companies (ABIC) and Bermuda Overseas Missions, a non-profit providing Bermuda’s youth with an opportunity to make a positive impact both locally and globally.

Fiona Beck has been a member of the BDA board since 2016. Fiona is an experienced non-executive director, currently serving on the boards of several infrastructure and technology companies and on the audit committees of publicly listed companies. Fiona was Chair for the telecommunications group of the America's Cup Bermuda Ltd.- delivering key telecommunication requirements for the 2017 America's Cup. She served as past president and CEO of Southern Cross Cable Network, a multi-national telecommunication company, and is also past president of Sub Optic, the industry body for the global submarine cable sector.

For more information about the Bermuda Business Development Agency, visit www.bda.bm.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.


© Business Wire 2021
