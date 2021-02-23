Log in
BDA Partners With NetDiligence to Host Cyber Risk Panel

02/23/2021 | 01:46pm EST
The Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA) will host a virtual panel discussion as part of NetDiligence’s three-part webinar series about cyber-related issues on March 4, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005959/en/

Bermuda Cyber Market Panel (Photo: Business Wire)

Bermuda Cyber Market Panel (Photo: Business Wire)

Titled “Bermuda Cyber Market: A Jurisdiction Built on Stability and Innovation,” the panel will discuss how the growing trend toward digital transformation has led to an increase in cyber crime and, consequently, a growing demand for cyber insurance. The current landscape of the global cyber insurance market will be explored in addition to the latest trends and innovative solutions on offer in Bermuda. Prospective attendees can register at bda.bm.

“NetDiligence is a leader of networking events for the cyber risk industry and the BDA is proud to partner with the organisation as part of its special programming series,” said Jasmine DeSilva, BDA Business Development Manager for Risk and Insurance Solutions. “Cyber risk management is more important now than ever and, as one of the world’s most important insurance and reinsurance hubs with a track-record of providing innovative solutions, the Bermuda market is well-placed to meet the growing demand for coverage. This is a timely and important discussion for existing and prospective clients, and I encourage anyone who is looking to build cyber resilience to register for this session.”

The BDA’s panel features a roster of business leaders poised to offer informative and professional insights.

Moderator

  • Suzanne Williams-Charles, Director of Policy and Regulation, Corporate Secretary and Data Privacy Officer – Association of Bermuda Insurers & Reinsurers (ABIR)

Panelists

  • Donavan Burgess, AVP, Cyber & Professional Liability – AXA XL
  • Aritra Chatterjee, Chief Underwriting Officer – Envelop Risk
  • Emma Norman, AVP Cyber Risk Solutions – Aon
  • Sarah Spurling, SVP, Professional Lines Bermuda – Sompo International

For more information and to register for the panel discussion, click here. For more information about the Bermuda Business Development Agency, visit our website.

CONNECTING BUSINESS

The BDA encourages direct investment and helps companies start up, re-locate or expand their operations in our premier jurisdiction. An independent, public-private partnership, we connect you to industry professionals, regulatory officials, and key contacts in the Bermuda government to assist domicile decisions. Our goal? To make doing business in Bermuda smooth and beneficial.


© Business Wire 2021
