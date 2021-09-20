BDHEA Convenes Prominent Leaders for Its Inaugural Virtual Forum on Health Equity

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Board members, CEOs and other influential thought leaders from across the U.S. will devote their inaugural virtual forum on Sept. 27 and 28 to next steps and strategies for eliminating health disparities in Black communities and beyond.

As COVID-19 continues to threaten under-resourced populations and put health systems under stress, the BDHEA will provide healthcare directors and other executive leaders with information vital to advancing the health equity conversation within boardrooms across the country to inspire critical change.

"The Fierce Urgency of Now: The Playbook on Health Equity" will feature discussions by high-profile leaders throughout the healthcare, business and government ecosystems, including the chief executive officers of Advocate Aurora Health, Atrium Health, CommonSpirit Health, Deloitte, Kaiser Permanente, Pfizer and other organizations. U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.), and Rep. Robin L. Kelly (D-Ill.), will also join in frank discussions about health equity.

"The clear and compelling magnitude of health disparities has been laid bare, not only in the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in maternal health, cardiovascular disease and the application of technology and data," said BDHEA President and Chairman John W. Daniels Jr., chair emeritus of the national law firm Quarles & Brady. "This is the time for our members across the health ecosystem to unite against the most stubborn health disparities plaguing the Black community."

Playbook Sets Game Plan Toward Healthcare Transformation Goal

The virtual forum will unveil the BDHEA's Board Director Health Equity Playbook, an action plan co-developed with Deloitte, for directors to make equity an urgent priority and hold boards accountable for better health outcomes. Dr. Kulleni Gebreyes, Deloitte Health Equity Institute executive director, will moderate a panel to share experiences from health equity leaders driving the conversation at the most senior levels, including how the Playbook helps them achieve health equity as an outcome.

"Through the BDHEA forum, we've brought together leaders in the medical community who are dedicated to collaboration and health transformation," said BDHEA Honorary Chair Lloyd H. Dean, CEO of CommonSpirit Health. "We must be courageous and honest about the problem so we can focus on the solution. These two days will contribute to an important dialogue and allow healthcare organizations to share examples of how they are taking action to address health inequity and improve health care outcomes."

The virtual forum includes transformative programs designed to address emerging issues in health equity, including:

A CEO roundtable that brings together leaders of healthcare organizations to share lessons learned in directing their processes, policies, and people toward health equity.

A telehealth session to discuss what Black patients taught healthcare providers about access, equity and technology during the pandemic.

A panel on the social determinants of health that will focus on the vital role of stable housing in controlling costs and reaching patients outside the clinical setting.

The event fee is $99. To register or for more information, visit bdhea.org/events.

About BDHEA

The Black Directors Health Equity Agenda is made up of board directors and senior leaders who are working to eradicate the health disparities and inequities that threaten the individual and collective prosperity of Black families. As change agents, its members across the health ecosystem, foster and facilitate board education for up-and-coming leaders, encourage revised business models, spur innovative thinking and action and support policy reforms that advance health equity for Black Americans that will ultimately ensure equal and fair healthcare for all. Learn more at bdhea.org.

