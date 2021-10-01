BDM Warren Steel Holdings LLC Property Receives Environmental Covenant Under Ohio EPA's Voluntary Action Program

10/1/21

BDM Warren Steel Holdings LLC has completed remediation at the former RG Steel LLC property, 999 Pine Avenue SE, Warren, and the property has received a covenant not to sue under Ohio EPA's Voluntary Action Program (VAP).

The property was used to produce multiple forms of steel from 1912 until 2012. Some of the products produced included heavy plate armaments, grenade stock, coiled steel, slabs, and fencing during World War II. The southern part of the property is currently used for slag harvesting activities and houses several buildings that support the slag recovery operations. The remainder of the property is vacant, and all buildings have been demolished.

Following standards developed by Ohio EPA, the property owners hired a certified environmental professional to assess the property and address areas of environmental concern. Soil was excavated, relocated, and consolidated to meet standards. The property also will monitor ground water to verify that surface water conditions in the Mahoning River remain within standards. The property meets VAP requirements to be used for commercial or industrial uses and prohibits the extraction or use of ground water.

A covenant not to sue protects the property owner or operator and future owners from being legally responsible to the State of Ohio for further environmental investigation and remediation relating to known releases. The protection applies only when the property is used and maintained according to the terms and conditions of the covenant.

More than 14,422 acres of contaminated land on 657 sites in 70 counties have been cleaned up since the Voluntary Action Program was created in 1994.

