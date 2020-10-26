Log in
BDO Expands its Managed Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Azure Sentinel Clients and Becomes a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Member 

10/26/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Cloud-based platform and collaboration with Microsoft help BDO clients strengthen cyber controls 

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, is launching its managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities on Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This expansion of its current MDR portfolio will support Azure Sentinel clients through BDO’s detection and response services, backed by a global 24x7 Security Operation Center, along with integration support for customers worldwide.

The new service is a joint effort with BDO Israel, which brings more than 20 years of experience enabling detection and response capabilities and transitioning clients from on-premises security solutions to the cloud.

BDO’s global MDR uses Azure Sentinel alongside its own detection and response capabilities, to help organizations improve their threat identification and response without a need for overwhelming organizational resources. The new service offering also brings enterprise-level cybersecurity to middle market organizations that cannot establish highly effective detection and response capabilities internally.

In addition, BDO has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products, which span across identity and access management, threat protection, information protection and cloud security. BDO is one of the few MDR providers to be a MISA member, standing out in its holistic approach to helping clients enhance their cybersecurity.

"The constantly rising cyber threat levels force organizations to implement effective cyber defense and focus on being able to detect breach attempts and respond to them in a timely fashion," says Ophir Zilbiger, BDO Global Cybersecurity Practice Leader. "BDO's best of breed MDR managed service enables clients to rapidly deploy enterprise-level detection and response and address risks such as ransomware attacks, which are extremely common and highly impactful to the business."

"With or without the pandemic, strong cybersecurity controls informed by quality threat intel are a critical need," said Ric Opal, Principal and National GTM and Strategic Partnerships Leader at BDO Digital. "Using Microsoft’s AI and automation, as well as BDO’s deep knowledge, can help our customers mitigate risk."

"As the cybersecurity threat landscape evolves, organizations want security that is simplified, comprehensive and timely," says Mandana Javaheri, Microsoft’s Global Director for Security Partner Development. "We are pleased to grow our collaboration between Microsoft and BDO, as BDO joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."

Join BDO’s Cyber Month Fireside Chat on cyber resilience with Microsoft this Thursday, October 29. Click here to register.

About BDO Digital
A subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, BDO Digital, LLC, provides a holistic portfolio of technology and transformation services and solutions, tailored by industry and designed for the middle market. The collaborative, cross-disciplinary team is comprised of more than 400 professionals, including digital strategists, systems integrators, data scientists, software developers, change management professionals and industry-specific advisors, who work together to solve clients’ immediate digital needs and unearth new opportunities to drive competitive advantage.

BDO Digital, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP. BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms.

About BDO USA
BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, and advisory services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 700 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of more than 88,000 people working out of more than 1,800 offices across 167 countries and territories.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information please visit: www.bdo.com.

Material discussed is meant to provide general information and should not be acted on without professional advice tailored to your needs.

© Business Wire 2020

