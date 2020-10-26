BDO Expands its Managed Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Azure Sentinel Clients and Becomes a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Member 

Cloud-based platform and collaboration with Microsoft help BDO clients strengthen cyber controls

BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation’s leading accounting and advisory firms, is launching its managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities on Microsoft Azure Sentinel. This expansion of its current MDR portfolio will support Azure Sentinel clients through BDO’s detection and response services, backed by a global 24x7 Security Operation Center, along with integration support for customers worldwide.

The new service is a joint effort with BDO Israel, which brings more than 20 years of experience enabling detection and response capabilities and transitioning clients from on-premises security solutions to the cloud.

BDO’s global MDR uses Azure Sentinel alongside its own detection and response capabilities, to help organizations improve their threat identification and response without a need for overwhelming organizational resources. The new service offering also brings enterprise-level cybersecurity to middle market organizations that cannot establish highly effective detection and response capabilities internally.

In addition, BDO has joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). MISA is an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security providers that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security products, which span across identity and access management, threat protection, information protection and cloud security. BDO is one of the few MDR providers to be a MISA member, standing out in its holistic approach to helping clients enhance their cybersecurity.

"The constantly rising cyber threat levels force organizations to implement effective cyber defense and focus on being able to detect breach attempts and respond to them in a timely fashion," says Ophir Zilbiger, BDO Global Cybersecurity Practice Leader. "BDO's best of breed MDR managed service enables clients to rapidly deploy enterprise-level detection and response and address risks such as ransomware attacks, which are extremely common and highly impactful to the business."

"With or without the pandemic, strong cybersecurity controls informed by quality threat intel are a critical need," said Ric Opal, Principal and National GTM and Strategic Partnerships Leader at BDO Digital. "Using Microsoft’s AI and automation, as well as BDO’s deep knowledge, can help our customers mitigate risk."

"As the cybersecurity threat landscape evolves, organizations want security that is simplified, comprehensive and timely," says Mandana Javaheri, Microsoft’s Global Director for Security Partner Development. "We are pleased to grow our collaboration between Microsoft and BDO, as BDO joins the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association."

