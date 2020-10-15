Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BEDGEAR® and Polygiene Sign Exclusive Germ Shield™ Agreement To Protect and Keep Consumers Safe, Clean and Healthy While Sleeping

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEDGEAR®, the brand of Performance® that provides innovative bedding by focusing on an active lifestyle and well-being, and Polygiene, the world leader in stays fresh and odor control technologies, announce the new Germ Shield™ Protector that incorporates a lab-tested anti-microbial technology that inhibits 99% of microbes and germs. This is part of BEDGEAR’s longstanding commitment to provide sleepers with clean and safe products that deliver a healthy sleep environment. The Germ Shield Protector will be on display at High Point Market in North Carolina from Oct. 13 through Oct. 21 in the BEDGEAR Showroom (Plaza Suites, Ground Level, 1-500).

Central to the Germ Shield Protector is Polygiene’s proven technology that suppresses the buildup of germs, bacteria and odor. Polygiene’s textile treatment technology is found in everyday safe household products like sunscreens, bandages and deodorants. This same technology is now being applied to BEDGEAR’s products, and Polygiene and BEDGEAR have established an exclusive agreement. Polygiene has added an additional safety layer to BEDGEAR’s existing protection, which includes preventing the buildup of microbes, pet dander, dust mites and allergens as well as resisting stains, fluids, mold and mildew.

“Consumers do have a heightened awareness for a better, more hygienic sleep environment because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eugene Alletto, BEDGEAR’s CEO and founder. “However, both BEDGEAR and Polygiene do not want to take advantage of consumers’ fears with unsubstantiated claims about the Germ Shield™ Protector, which inhibits the presence of germs and microbes. Both companies emphasize science, truth and transparency. BEDGEAR has always focused on engineering airflow in its breathable bedding products, which have become the choice of more than 15 professional and national sports teams. BEDGEAR’s partnership with Polygiene was a natural fit since it focuses on sports and outdoor products. And like BEDGEAR, Polygiene believes in sustainability.”

Polygiene uses the best functioning technologies that are bluesign® certified, which means they meet strict independent environmental and product life cycle standards. Polygiene also holds an OEKO-TEX® certificate that guarantees the absence of unhealthy chemicals.

“Polygiene firmly believes in data, science and genuine research and will always be a reliable and trustworthy partner in every sense,” said Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene. “Polygiene’s technology with BEDGEAR’s Germ Shield Protector safely inhibits the growth of microbes and odors.”

Other bedding manufacturers are focusing on applying an anti-microbial topical treatment just to their mattresses. BEDGEAR’s Germ Shield Protector is one bedding layer closer to the sleeper because it is placed over a standard mattress protector, which directly lays on top of the mattress, resulting in a cleaner and healthier sleep environment.

The protector is also engineered with BEDGEAR’s Hyper-Cotton™ technology to provide fast evaporation of moisture. Hyper-Cotton™ provides four times the airflow compared to traditional 100% cotton fabrics. For more than five years, BEDGEAR has been applying anti-microbial protection to its breathable Performance® sheets.

Jamie Shrewsbury
BEDGEAR
631.414.7758 Ext 302
jshrewsbury@bedgear.com
© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:20pLONZA : Investor Update Presentation
PU
12:20pLUXEMPART : sold its stake in Mehler
PU
12:20pAXA : has completed the sale of its operations* in Central and Eastern Europe for Euro 1.0 billion
PU
12:20pSPINEGUARD : reports third-quarter 2020 revenue
PU
12:20pQ3 2020 SALES : 114.5 million* (up 14.3%)
PU
12:20pPIERER MOBILITY AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
12:19pAIRBUS : Air Methods Signs $24 Million Contract With Airbus Helicopters
DJ
12:18pMERCURY INSURANCE : Launches Programs to Help California Homeowners with Wildfire Risk
PR
12:18pROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING FIRM, Reminds Precigen, Inc. f/k/a Intrexon Corporation Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PGEN, XON
GL
12:17pUAE, Israel working on double tax treaty to encourage investment
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist - sources
2UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE : Unibail shares jump as French billionaire calls investors to arms
3World stocks drop on virus, stimulus angst; U.S. dollar shines
4ANALYSIS: Stepped up Chinese scrutiny increases investment risk of 'Beast' Ant
5ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC : ROLLS ROYCE : prices £2 billion equivalent bond to boost finances

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group