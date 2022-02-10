Log in
BEQUANT lists its first gaming token, Blockchain Cuties, on its Exchange

02/10/2022 | 06:01am EST
ST. JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BEQUANT, the digital asset prime brokerage and exchange, is proud to announce the listing of its first GameFi token, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance token ($BCUG), on its Exchange.

BEQUANT Logo

$BCUG is the native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Blockchain Cuties Universe - one of the first and most established blockchain games in the industry.

The listing of the $BCUG token is the first GameFi token on the BEQUANT Exchange. Through the BEQUANT Pro prime brokerage platform, the Blockchain Cuties token will also be available to be traded by institutional clients as well as retail investors.

The Blockchain Cuties Universe is one of the leading players in the DeFi gaming space. It has just launched Season 7 of its ever-evolving Cutieland. DAO holders of the token have a say in the future development of the Universe through a truly democratic governance model.

George Zarya, CEO and Founder of BEQUANT, commented: "We are thrilled to announce the listing of our first GameFi token and welcome Blockchain Cuties into the BEQUANT ecosystem. Decentralized gaming is set to be one of the fastest growing areas in the crypto sphere in the coming years and we hope to be at the forefront of offering the best-in-class tokens to our retail and institutional clients."

Vladimir Tomko, Co-Founder, CEO and Game Producer of Blockchain Cuties, said: "We are grateful to BEQUANT for this opportunity to reach new markets and hope their community will enjoy investing and trading $BCUG tokens."

Blockchain Cuties began its development in 2017. As an early entrant to the play-to-earn environment, it has a growing loyal community called Cutieneers.

The rising popularity of play-to-earn games has coincided with the increased demand for cryptocurrencies. Cutieneers are ideally positioned to encourage more people, including retail and institutional investors, to enter and see the value of decentralized gaming landscapes.

About BEQUANT 

BEQUANT is where traditional investing meets cryptocurrency - a one stop solution for professional digital asset investors and institutions.

Located and regulated in Malta, BEQUANT's breadth of products include prime brokerage, custody and fund administration, all enhanced by an institutional trading platform providing low-latency trading, liquidity and direct market access for investors.

The BEQUANT team is composed of experts from institutional, retail and digital financial services with experience in banking, derivatives, electronic trading and prime brokerage.

© BEQUANT Inc. 2022

https://bequant.io/ 

https://bequant.pro/ 

About Blockchain Cuties Universe

Blockchain Cuties Universe is a collectible blockchain game about the adventures of adorable pets represented by nonfungible tokens on six different blockchains (Ethereum, EOS, Polygon, Tron, Neo and HECO).

The game offers vast possibilities to explore, trade, and create. Blockchain Cuties Universe has two types of in-game markets. One for NFT characters and the other for in-game items.

Kestell Duxbury
07833433128 
kez.duxbury@bequant.io  

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bequant-lists-its-first-gaming-token-blockchain-cuties-on-its-exchange-301479030.html

SOURCE BEQUANT


© PRNewswire 2022
