BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Global Air Quality Monitor Company, Kaiterra

04/21/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
EDMONTON, Alberta, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions, the leader in providing filtration and indoor air quality (IAQ) solutions throughout Western Canada today announced a strategic partnership with Kaiterra, a global leader in high-accuracy air quality monitors and data solutions for industrial use, businesses, and consumers around the world. The reseller partnership enables BGE to sell Kaiterra’s two signature commercial-grade products, the Sensedge and Sensedge Mini.

Commenting on the new strategic business relationship, Ian MacGillivray, VP Sales & Marketing of BGE said, “This partnership with Kaiterra is very exciting for our company as it allows us to build on our pursuit of delivering clean air to organizations and their buildings. By using technology and data, Kaiterra’s solutions allow us to actually measure the levels of contaminants in the air - making the invisible, visible. This in turn provides building owners, operators, tenants and guests a visible display of the quality of the air in their building and a way to diagnose potential IAQ problems.”

“As the world continues to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, air quality has never been more important. Now thanks to accurate sensors and monitoring technologies, we can address any potential risks before they start to impact our health and wellbeing,” says Liam Bates, CEO and co-founder of Kaiterra. “At Kaiterra, our goal is to provide a wide range of accurate, reliable, accessible monitoring solutions so that building owners and facility managers can make data-driven decisions to improve their IAQ. We are excited to work with BGE to bring our air quality monitoring solutions to more commercial and industrial customers across Western Canada.”

About BGE
BGE Indoor Air Quality Solutions provides services and products to organizations that care about clean air. Our suite of filtration and indoor air quality solutions and services enables organizations to build and maintain clean, healthy indoor air environments. Indoor air quality has never been more important, and as thought leaders in the industry, we strive to educate and advise our customers, challenge the status quo and pursue innovative solutions to meet our customers’ evolving air quality and business needs… because clean air matters. For more information, visit https://bgecleanair.com

About Kaiterra
Kaiterra creates high-accuracy air quality monitors and data solutions for consumers, businesses, and industrial use, with the goal of better understanding and reducing the world’s air pollution. A global company founded by Swiss entrepreneur and Forbes 30 under 30 member, Liam Bates, Kaiterra devices can be found across the world in use by consumers, the built environment, and local governments. For more information, visit https://kaiterra.com/

Media Contact – BGE
Ken Wilson, Director of Marketing 
k.wilson@bgecleanair.com 
587-433-6619 		Media Contact - Kaiterra
Laura Lian – Director of Marketing
laura@kaiterra.com
(585) 622-7706


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
