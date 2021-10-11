Log in
BGE updates on Thornberry Drive incident

10/11/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
The following statements were released by BGE to provide updates on the incident that occurred on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive in Edgewood, MD. on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Latest statement

Oct. 11, 2021- 4 p.m.

BGE crews have concluded inspections of BGE gas equipment serving the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and surrounding neighborhoods in Edgewood, MD. BGE has found that all of its equipment- gas mains, gas service pipes, and gas meters- has been operating safely and was not the cause of the natural gas explosion and fire that occurred on Oct. 10. Initial reports indicate that the incident may be related to private work being done on a stove in the house. As a reminder, only a licensed technician should conduct installation and repair work on gas and electric equipment and appliances. The State Fire Marshall's Office is leading the investigation, however, BGE remains on the scene to assist. If residents in the area have any questions about the event they are urged to contact BGE at 1-800-685-0123. As always, if any customer has concerns about gas safety, get to a safe location and contact 911 or BGE immediately at 877.778.7798.

Oct. 10, 2021- 11 p.m.

BGE responded to the scene of a house explosion and fire in the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive in Edgewood, MD, during the late evening of Oct. 10, 2021. Gas and electric service has been turned off to the property involved in the incident and adjacent, affected properties. Initial investigation indicates that the incident may be related to private work being done on a stove in the house. BGE crews remain on site to survey the equipment in the area and assist emergency responders. As always, if customers have any concerns about gas safety, get to a safe location and contact 911 or BGE immediately at 877.778.7798.

Disclaimer

BGE - Baltimore Gas and Electric Company published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 21:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
