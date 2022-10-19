BIDEN U.S. NEEDS TO PASS PERMITTING REFORM BILL…

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Momentum stocks
Yield stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Undervalued stocks
Growth stocks
ESG stocks
Investment Themes
Robotics
The SPAC
The future of mobility
Strategic Metals
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
Ageing Population
Europe's family businesses
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
Hydrogen
Sin stocks
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
News
All News
Companies
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Sectors
BIDEN U.S. NEEDS TO PASS PERMITTING REFORM BILL…
10/19/2022 | 01:46pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
RPT-BIDEN U.S. NEEDS TO PASS PERMITTING REFORM BILL
© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:26p
Electricity supply restrictions will be introduced throughout uk…
RE
02:23p
UK government's party discipline enforcer has resigned - Sun reporter
RE
02:19p
U.S. says seven board directors resigned under antitrust pressure
RE
02:16p
Canada working on measures in response to U.S. inflation act -finance minister
RE
02:14p
Exclusive-Hedge fund Irenic asks Capricorn Energy to ditch NewMed deal
RE
02:08p
China's Goldwind to manufacture wind turbines in Brazil
RE
02:07p
State Dept says Russia resorting to 'desperate tactics' after martial law declaration
RE
02:07p
Finland's tvo: ol3 nuclear reactor test production to resume nov…
RE
02:05p
Finland's tvo: ol3 nuclear reactor now set to start regular prod…
RE
02:05p
New UK interior minister praises Hunt after mini-budget debacle
RE
Latest news "Economy"
MOST READ NEWS
1
ASML shrugs off slowdown, U.S. China sanctions, reports strong Q3
2
Nasdaq futures bolstered by Netflix's subscriber turnaround
3
Analyst recommendations: Blackrock, Intel, Netflix, PepsiCo, Schwab...
4
Exclusive-U.S. says Russia oil price cap will not be aimed at OPEC
5
Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
More news
HOT NEWS
MOMENTIVE GLOBAL INC.
+18.72%
SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global considers sale - Bloomberg News
MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES.
-15.42%
Maravai CEO Change on Hold After Danaher Files Noncompete Suit
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, .
+9.72%
Intuitive Surgical Up Over 12%, On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
GREAT-WEST LIFECO IN.
-1.00%
Great-West Lifeco Books $100 Million in Provision Related to Hurricane Ian
BCE INC.
-0.82%
Canadian regulator asks telcos to share network with smaller cos, agree to wholesale rates
CANADIAN NATIONAL RA.
-0.22%
Canadian National Railway, Unifor begin talks for new labor contract
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave