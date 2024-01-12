BIDEN: WE WILL MAKE SURE THAT WE RESPOND TO THE HOUTHIS IF THEY CONTINUE THIS OUTRAGEOUS BEHAVIOR
Stock market news
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|2,494.23 PTS
|+0.46%
|+4.85%
|-
Target seeing some disruption of India supplies due to Red Sea crisis
Oil gains after US, UK strike on Houthis; U.S. yields falls after PPI
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day - Friday at 3 PM ET
Corn Futures Slide After WASDE Shows Higher Output and Stocks -- Daily Grain Highlights
Fed debated in 2018 whether to accelerate updates of economic forecasts
Fourth-quarter US earnings seen up 4.4% as reporting period kicks off
Libya oil facility protesters' shutdown deadline extended by 24 hours
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Bunzl, Netflix, Snowflake, Dr Horton, Wpp...
Transcript : HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Jan 12, 2024