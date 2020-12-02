Log in
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 3rd

12/02/2020 | 08:31am EST
VANCOUVER, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB:BBKCF, CSE:BIGG), based in Vancouver, Canada, owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, today announced that Mark Binns, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 3rd.  

DATE: December 3rd, 2020
TIME: 1:30pm EST (10:30am PST)
LINK: https://bit.ly/33ggdsm

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc. 
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io)

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and enables crypto transactions via retail locations globally, a self-serve crypto brokerage portal and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a "risk score" for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements. 

For more information and to register to BIGG's mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigg-digital-assets-inc-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-3rd-301183610.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
