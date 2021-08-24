Log in
BIGNAME Commerce :'s Core Brand Envelopes.com Reaches 50-Year Milestone

08/24/2021 | 03:44pm EDT
MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIGNAME Commerce's core brand Envelopes.com, a leader in unique stationery, manufacturing, and custom printing services, celebrates its 50th anniversary today. Founded by Ken Newman in 1971 in Queens, New York, and originally known as Action Envelope, the company grew from serving a local clientele of 100, to serving millions of consumers and businesses across all industries today.   

"We are excited to celebrate the rich history and culture that has built envelopes.com and are looking forward to the next 50 years as we expand into other relevant markets and categories while maintaining our focus on the two most important components of our business: our team and our customers," says current CEO, Craig Johnson.

Over the years, Envelopes.com experienced many changes on its way to the expansion and success it sees in the market today. Upon Ken's sudden death in 1993, his wife, Sharon Newman, took over company leadership and became one of very few women in the industry to own her own business. With three young children, her goal was to support her family and give her son, Seth, the opportunity to join the family business as he had always wanted. Seth Newman officially joined the company in 1998 and shifted the company's attention to the internet - launching its first website soon after.

Today, Envelopes.com has grown into the ecommerce collective BIGNAME Commerce, which includes the brand Folders.com and will continue to grow with other new brands such as Bags.com.

To commemorate this significant milestone, the company will offer customers surprise deals through the rest of August and into September.

To view the latest deals and see the company's large in-stock selection of sizes, styles and colors visit https://www.envelopes.com/

About BIGNAME Commerce

BIGNAME Commerce is a collection of leading e-commerce businesses specializing in customized products for businesses, organizations, and consumers worldwide. The brands have category killer domain names that drive brand recognition and credibility within their categories. Backed by private equity firm TZP Group, BIGNAME's brands have a shared e-commerce platform, a core marketing engine and shared back-office operations, all powered by great people.

Media Contact: Ilana Eichinger, Didit PR, Ilana.eichinger@didit.com, 516-629-3271
                           Liz Burke, Didit PR, liz.burke@didit.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bigname-commerces-core-brand-envelopescom-reaches-50-year-milestone-301362031.html

SOURCE BIGNAME Commerce


© PRNewswire 2021
