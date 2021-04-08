BIGtoken to Host Webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 to Discuss Bitcoin 2021 and Beyond

BIGtoken® Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, will host a webinar on Thursday, April 15, 2021 to discuss the future of bitcoin.

With the price of bitcoin up 90% year-to-date, driven in large part by institutional investors, are we closer to the beginning or the end of this cycle? Bitcoin has potential to hit a $400K price peak this year, how much longer until it becomes a “risk-off” choice for investors? And as it matures, will bitcoin continue to have the dramatic plunges in price that have plagued it in the past? What else is happening across the crypto landscape, from NFT to CBDCs, that will impact the global interest in bitcoin?

Join BIGtoken CEO Lou Kerner, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, and Swan Bitcoin CEO Cory Klippsten on April 15 for a discussion on the future of bitcoin.

Who: Lou Kerner, Mike McGlone, Cory Klippsten

When: April 15, 2021 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT

Where: Sign up for the webinar via Zoom HERE!

Mike McGlone

Mike McGlone is a senior commodity strategist for Bloomberg Intelligence, a unique research platform that provides context on industries, companies, and government policy. Mr. McGlone specializes in the broad investable commodity and crypto markets, authoring the monthly Bloomberg Commodity Outlook and Bloomberg Crypto Outlook.

Mr. McGlone joined Bloomberg in 2016 with over 25 years of futures and commodity trading and investing experience, beginning at the Chicago Board of Trade. Prior to joining Bloomberg, he was a head of U.S. research at ETF Securities. Prior to ETF Securities, Mr. McGlone headed the commodity business at S&P Indices. His previous roles included head of futures research at ABN Amro and VP research, analyst, trader, sales at Aubrey G. Lanston / IBJ Futures.

Mr. McGlone has an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago and bachelor’s of science and arts degrees from Illinois State University. He is a CFA Charter holder and has earned a Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation.

Cory Klippsten

Cory Klippsten is the founder and CEO of Swan Bitcoin. He also serves as an advisor to Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), Unchained Capital, and Bitcoin Venture Fund (TVP), and is a partner in Bitcoiner Ventures. As an advisor he has supported more than $250M of fundraising since 2016, and as an angel has funded 20+ early stage startups.

Before startups, Klippsten worked for Google, McKinsey, Microsoft and Morgan Stanley, and earned an MBA in Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Chicago. He grew up in San Francisco and Seattle, split 15 years between NYC and Chicago, and now lives in LA with his wife and daughters.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken® believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements'' made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in our business, and our need for future capital. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in BIGtoken’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005903/en/