Latest News
BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/24/2021 | 11:18am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BIKE24 Holding AG / Home Member State
BIKE24 Holding AG: Release of the Home Member State according to Article 5 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.06.2021 / 17:16
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BIKE24 Holding AG announces according to Art. 5 WpHG that Germany is the Home Member State.

24.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BIKE24 Holding AG
Breitscheidstr. 40
01237 Dresden
Germany

Notierung im Prime Standard vorgesehen / Intended to be listed
 
End of News DGAP News Service

1211835  24.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211835&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
