Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BIS Bank for International Settlements : Basel Committee's reforms helped cushion the impact of Covid-19 shock on banks

07/06/2021 | 10:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • New report gives a preliminary assessment of the impact of implemented Basel reforms during the pandemic as part of a broader evaluation of their effectiveness.
  • Higher quality capital and liquidity levels required by the reforms helped banks absorb the significant impact of Covid-19 shock.
  • The banking system would have faced greater stress during this period had the reforms not been adopted and implemented.

Regulatory reforms implemented since the financial crisis significantly helped banks absorb the shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision said on Tuesday in an interim report assessing the effectiveness of post-crisis reforms.

The report, Early lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic on the Basel reforms, indicates that the banking system would have faced greater stress during this period had the Basel III reforms not been adopted, and in the absence of extraordinary support measures taken by public authorities to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

Covid-19 serves as a reminder of the importance of having a resilient banking system underpinned by global and prudent standards.

The Basel III standards implemented to date proved critical in ensuring banks remained resilient and supported the real economy through an unprecedented shock. This lesson should strengthen our resolve to finish the job and implement the remaining Basel III reforms.

Pablo Hernández de Cos, Chair of the Basel Committee and Governor of the Bank of Spain.

Overall, the report finds that the increased quality and higher levels of capital and liquidity in the global banking system since the adoption of the Basel III reforms helped banks absorb the significant impact of the Covid-19 shock, suggesting that the reforms have achieved their broad objective of strengthening the resilience of the banking system. It also notes that throughout the pandemic, banks continued to lend and provide other critical services.

The interim report is part of the Committee's broader work programme to evaluate its post-global financial crisis reforms. It highlights a number of areas that the Committee intends to continue to monitor.

The report's empirical analysis will be updated as additional data regarding the impact of the pandemic become available. Any updates will be included in a comprehensive evaluation report covering the Basel reforms implemented over the past decade, which the Committee plans to publish in 2022.

The findings will also be reflected in the Financial Stability Board's interim report on financial stability lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is to be submitted to G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

Disclaimer

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 14:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:24aWAIVER : :Approval for Extension of Time to hold Annual General Meeting
PU
10:24aHANSOH PHARMACEUTICAL  : Accelerate Benefits for Hepatitis B Patients! Hansoh Pharma's New Class 1 Drug Hengmu (Tenofovir Amibufenamide Tablets) Prescribed for the First Time in China
AQ
10:24aAGFA-GEVAERT  : NV - Share buyback program - regulated information
AQ
10:24aBONE THERAPEUTICS  : Preliminary documents for the Extraordinary General Meeting have been made available on company's website
AQ
10:23aChina tech crackdown drives selloff in Didi Global and affiliated firms
RE
10:23aNERD Focus™ Energy Drink to Sponsor Events in the Inaugural PokerGO Tour
GL
10:22aS.Africa's AngloGold's new CEO to tackle 'enormous' discount
RE
10:22aOil slips after reaching multi-year highs on OPEC+ dispute
RE
10:22aANSWEAR COM S A  : Online sales of Answear.com up 37 percent year-over-year in Q2 2021
PU
10:21aKILLAM APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST  : REIT Announces Timing of Q2 2021 Results and Webcast
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE LATEST FROM LONDON: A rush to domestic stock
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Anglo American, BP, Glencore, Lancashire, NatWest...
3EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG : EVONIK : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
4EXPLAINER: How excess cash is playing out in U.S. reverse repo and money markets
5Analysis-OPEC disagreement lays bare growing UAE-Saudi economic rivalry

HOT NEWS