Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BIS launches new fund to nurture Asia green bond market

10/25/2021 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The tower of the Bank for International Settlements is seen in Basel

(Corrects to BIS as creator of the funds, not Bank of Japan, in 4th paragraph)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO (Reuters) -The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Thursday it would launch in early 2022 a fund to channel global central bank reserves to green projects in the Asia Pacific region.

The fund, called Asian Green Bond Fund, would provide a pipeline for central banks to invest in bonds issued by sovereigns and corporates that comply with strict international green standards, the BIS said in a statement.

"The fund will work closely with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other development financial institutions as well as other issuers," the statement said.

The new fund will follow two other green bond funds the BIS already launched over the past two years, underscoring the increasing focus central banks are putting in supporting efforts to fight climate change.

The Bank of Japan, for one, decided in July to start buying green bonds using its foreign reserves, largely as a symbolic move to raise awareness on the need to promote green finance.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aEvergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
RE
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Edge Higher; China Restricts Travel Again as Cases Spike
DJ
12:44aSudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup
RE
12:44aSudanese professionals association calls for general strike and civil disobedience in face of "military coup" - statement
RE
12:42aIndonesia Finance Minister revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%
RE
12:41aMajority of sudanese cabinet members, large number of pro-government political parties and one member of ruling sovereign council placed under arrest - reuters witness
RE
12:34aASIA CRUDE OIL IMPORTS RECOVER IN OCTOBER, CHINA STAYS WEAK : Russell
RE
12:34aKT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
RE
12:33aHSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
RE
12:31aU.s. dollar index falls about 0.2% to one-month low of 93.483
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua
2China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande, EV unit shares jump a..
3SoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United ..
4HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
5Asian shares edge higher, dollar weak as traders await earnings

HOT NEWS