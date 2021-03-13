BISTel : Features Big Data-Driven Smart Analytical Solutions Designed for China's Semiconductor Manufacturing Sector at Semicon China 2021

Senior Director Wang Feng to Outline Smart “Analysis” Manufacturing Strategy for China at Annual Semicon China Tradeshow

BISTel, the world leader in engineering automation systems (EES) and AI applications for semiconductor and flat panel display smart manufacturing announced today that it will provide a preview to its smart manufacturing strategy for China at the annual Semicon China exposition in Shanghai, March 17-19, 2021. Called Big Data-Driven Smart Analytical Solutions Designed for China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing, Senior Director, Wang Feng, will unveil a wave of smart analysis solutions designed for China’s fast growing semiconductor manufacturing market.

What: Smart Manufacturing Forum, Semicon China Date: Thursday, March 18, 2021 Time: 13:00 to 16:45 Where: New Tech Stage, Hall E7, Booth T1208, Shanghai New International Expo Centre

The featured presentation from Feng also showcases updates to BISTel’s latest FDC system, the industry’s leading real-time fault detection solution; Trace analytics will feature an updated eDatalyzer® suite for root cause analysis based on machine learning that quickly solves yield issues in semiconductor production. Besides these two key developments, BISTel will demonstrate the benefits of a cloud-based solutions for semiconductors, including, a next-generation FDC systems called dynamic fault detection (DFD) that removes costly infrastructure and deployment costs, offering China’s semiconductor manufacturers access to the most advanced FDC technology at fraction of the cost. In back-end test, assembly and packaging manufacturing, BISTel new Optimus Edge solutions will feature the first Edge devices for semiconductor packaging and assembly wire bonding applications that cut infrastructure costs and improve machine performance.

“We are pleased to announce semiconductor smart analysis solutions designed specifically to meet the needs of China’s growing semiconductor market,” said W.K. Choi, CEO, BISTel. Whether on-premises or in the cloud, BISTel China is offering chipmakers a comprehensive range of process control automation solutions that improves yields, reduces costs and provides Chinese growing semi-industry access to the latest technologies to improve semiconductor manufacturing,” added Choi.

BISTel is a leading provider of equipment engineering systems (EES) and real-time, A.I. applications for smart manufacturing. BISTel’s intelligent manufacturing solutions collect and manage data, monitor the health of equipment, optimize process flows, analyze large data, quickly identify root cause failures to mitigate risk, predict issues before they occur and extend the life of equipment through industry leading predictive analytics. BISTel helps customers reduce downtime, improve yield, increase equipment utilization and achieve significant production and engineering efficiencies across the factory. Founded in 2000, BISTel has more than 395 employees worldwide. BISTel has extensive domain expertise in global manufacturing, including semiconductor, flat panel, and PCB/SMT manufacturing as well as automotive, energy and pharmaceutical manufacturing. For more information visit bistel.com

Visit us Semicon China, Hall T1, Booth T1208

