Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN FALLS 3% TO $39,467

05/21/2021 | 02:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN FALLS 3% TO $39,467


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -1.29% 32704.51 Real-time Quote.30.32%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -1.39% 39948.88 Real-time Quote.29.63%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:31aMASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board
RE
02:27aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Alicia Bárcena Calls for Overcoming the Structural Constraints of Gender Inequality and Building Care Societies for a More Egalitarian, Sustainable and Resilient Future
PU
02:27aBitcoin under pressure as comeback fades
RE
02:25aCENTRAL BANK OF CYPRUS  : Bank Lending Survey (BLS)
PU
02:21aUK retail sales jump 9.2% in April as shops reopen
RE
02:16aIndian shares rise as financials rebound, daily COVID-19 cases fall
RE
02:15aAsian tech shares track Nasdaq gains as inflation fears recede
RE
02:14aBritain's Nationwide profit almost doubles
RE
02:10aBitcoin falls 3% to $39,467
RE
02:06aSterling rises slightly to $1.4199 after better-than-expected uk april retail sales data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as taper fears ebb; crypto bounce loses steam
3Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran crude talks
4CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to expand smart car partnership with Changan to chips..
5U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

HOT NEWS