Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN FALLS 4.5% AFTER CHINA CRACKS DOWN ON CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING, TRADING LAST AT $43,205

09/24/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN FALLS 4.5% AFTER CHINA CRACKS DOWN ON CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING, TRADING LAST AT $43,205


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38aHuawei 2021 smartphone revenue to drop by at least $30-40 billion - rotating chairman
RE
05:36aMalaysia's central bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
05:35aChina scrambles to fix power crunch, tame runaway raw material markets
RE
05:34aIndia's Shilpa Medicare to produce Cadila's COVID-19 shot
RE
05:32aEvergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm amid crisis
RE
05:31aChina central bank vows crackdown on cryptocurrency trading
RE
05:27aECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary
RE
05:23aBitcoin falls 4.5% after china cracks down on cryptocurrency mining, trading last at $43,205
RE
05:22aEvergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
RE
05:14aMalaysia's c.bank to launch alternative reference rate
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande investors in limbo after payment deadline passes
2Daimler takes 33% stake in European battery cell venture ACC
3Wall Street eyes four more years for Powell at Fed
4German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election
5Novavax : Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinic..

HOT NEWS