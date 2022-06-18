Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 11.3% AT $18,134; ETHER LAST DOWN 14.2% AT $93…

06/18/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 11.3% AT $18,134; ETHER LAST DOWN 14.2% AT $930.4


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:06pBitcoin last down 11.3% at $18,134; ether last down 14.2% at $93…
RE
02:16pLithuanian bishops call for scrapping of same-sex partnership bill
RE
02:13pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect
RE
02:08pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect
RE
01:52pSaudi crown prince to visit Egypt June 20 on regional tour - sources
RE
01:41pCOVID vaccine rollout for U.S. tots close after CDC panel endorsement
RE
01:20pBrazil police arrest third suspect in murder of British journalist and indigenous expert
RE
12:04pRussian media show 'U.S. citizens' seized in Ukraine
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down -7.4% at $18,929.58; ether last down -8.9% at…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS