Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 5.7% AT $35,212.75; ETHER LAST DOWN 2.52% AT $2,293.72

06/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST DOWN 5.7% AT $35,212.75; ETHER LAST DOWN 2.52% AT $2,293.72


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -4.84% 29342.13 Real-time Quote.25.44%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -5.16% 35389.11 Real-time Quote.24.74%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:00aG7 to counter China's belt and road with infrastructure project - senior U.S. official
RE
02:59aMalaysia could spend nearly $2 billion on fuel subsidies this year - finance ministry
RE
02:26aBitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
RE
02:07aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE  : China's civil aviation industry recovers quickly from epidemic impact
PU
02:02aBitcoin last down 5.7% at $35,212.75; ether last down 2.52% at $2,293.72
RE
12:13aWORLD BANK ONLINE MORNING SEMINAR #108 &LDQUO;THE DISTRIBUTIONAL IMPACTS OF TRADE : Empirical Innovations, Analytical Tools, and Policy Responses”
PU
12:13aWORLD BANK  : Manage Successful Impact Evaluation Surveys
PU
06/11EUROPEAN UNION  : Council approves EU-UK agreement on fishing opportunities
PU
06/11Thousands march in support of Muslim family killed in truck attack in Canada
RE
06/11CHINA HOPES TO INK BRI COOPERATION DOCUMENTS WITH BURKINA FASO SOON : Fm
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin law is only latest head-turner by El Salvador's 'millennial' president
2Bitcoin falls 5.71% To $35,210
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : reaffirms privacy stance amid Trump probe revelations
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : White House says G7 leaders will endorse proposed 15% global minimum corporate..
5WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD: Fed meeting looms for stocks as inflation worries collide with 'Goldilocks' markets

HOT NEWS