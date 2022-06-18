Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

BITCOIN LAST DOWN -7.4% AT $18,929.58; ETHER LAST DOWN -8.9% AT…

06/18/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BITCOIN LAST DOWN -7.4% AT $18,929.58; ETHER LAST DOWN -8.9% AT $988.36


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:20pLithuania says sanctions on goods to Kaliningrad take effect from Saturday
RE
12:04pRussian media show 'U.S. citizens' seized in Ukraine
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down 7.4% at $18,915
RE
12:01pBitcoin last down -7.4% at $18,929.58; ether last down -8.9% at…
RE
11:47aJOHNSON : Britain must resist 'Ukraine fatigue'
RE
11:26aSpain battles wildfires as it swelters in heatwave
RE
11:25aBIDEN FALLS OFF BIKE : 'I got my foot caught'
RE
11:20aThird suspect in murder of British journalist arrested in Brazil
RE
11:10aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
11:07aDespite Rwanda threat, migrants in Calais still dream of England
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS